Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘can learn a thing’ from Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, say netizens after Nadaaniyan debutant reviews his performance

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with the rom-com, Nadaaniya. Soon after, he gave his first interview to Filmfare and reviewed his performance in the film co-starring Khushi Kapoor. However, netizens weren't happy with how he spoke about being a ‘star’. Hence, they dug up an old video of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan and stated that Ibrahim ‘can learn a thing or two’ from them. Read on!

While talking to Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan opened up about the negative reviews his debut film Nadaaniyan has been getting. He further shared why the ‘stars’ of today have it harder than earlier. In the interview with the publication, the young actor stated that earlier, there was no social media, and the audience wouldn’t see stars in public.

“There was limited exposure to Hollywood. The audience would go to the theatres and they would die to see all these stars. I want to be like that,” he exclaimed. While he didn’t shy away from speaking his mind, netizens weren't impressed with the way he opened up about being a ‘star’. Hence, people dug up an old interview of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in which they can be seen talking about stardom.

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan talk about stardom in old video:

Soon, many took to the comments section and commented that Sara and Kartik have a more subtle way of talking about fame. The original poster of the video opined, “Kartik has admitted multiple times that he wants fame and doesn't shy away from admitting it. Difference is here the same perspective is being put in a more nuanced way by him. Infact Sara also had a mature take, which I haven't included here. Ibrahim should learn to be more articulate.”

Another user commented, “That's a more humble way to put it, without sounding like an entitled douchebag. Ibrahim can learn a thing or two.” A third stated, “See this is why people prefer kartik. Nepo or not kartik knows his way around Bollywood. It was his earlier days and see how sensibly he answers the question. While iAK after giving flop of the year ( century) is thinking of moon.”

Netizens slam Ibrahim Ali Khan’s statement:

In the video shared on Reddit, Kartik can be seen saying that acting is his passion and he enjoys it a lot. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama debutant further stated that he would like every child, in the nook and corner of the country, to know his name. “Main usse shy away nahi karta ki main woh nahi chahta. (I don’t shy away that I don’t want that.)”

Sara then joined him and explained stardom in her quirky way. Ibrahim’s elder sister expressed that stardom is like the background music to a film, you know. “It’s very important, but it shouldn’t become a music video,” she divulged.

