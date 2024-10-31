Did Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal visit Air Force Base for Love and War? VIRAL pictures of the stars leave fans intrigued

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will soon reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt. The two raised fans’ anticipation after they were seen leaving Mumbai together and later returned to the city on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the duo’s pictures from Bikaner’s Air Base Force have taken the internet by storm, leaving fans to wonder if the two will be playing officers in their next.

Several pictures and videos of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have been going viral on the internet from their recent visit to Jodhpur. Apart from their viral video from the Jodhpur airport, one of the pictures shared by a fan page showed both the stars posing with an Air Force officer and another showed Kapoor posing with a fan.

"Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have started preparing for LoveandWar," the post was captioned. While the purpose of their recent visit remains unknown, this has left fans to wonder if the two will be playing officers in their next.

It is important to mention here that the Sanju duo left Mumbai on Monday, leaving fans intrigued if the two were headed off to the Love & War shoot. However, after a brief visit, the duo returned to the city on Wednesday, where their brotherly romance stole the limelight.

Ranbir and Vicky will reunite on screen after their last outing in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, released in 2018. In the biographical drama, while Kapoor played the titular role, Kaushal’s portrayal of his best friend, Kamli, was hailed by the audience.

Speaking of Love & War, Pinkvilla recently informed you that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to take the epic love story on floors from November 7, 2024, in Mumbai with Ranbir Kapoor.

A source close to the development revealed, “The set construction has already begun, and SLB is all ready to take the film on floors with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor will shoot for his solo sequences for a couple of weeks, and then be joined by Vicky Kaushal. Alia Bhatt on the other hand will begin Love And War after wrapping up Alpha in the first week of December.”

The film is set to arrive on March 20, 2026, reaping the benefit of a prolonged holiday period.

