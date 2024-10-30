INSIDE Ananya Panday’s Birthday: From 'Mai apni favourite hoon' cake to rumored BF Walker Blanco, Navya, Alizeh and more celebrating; PICS

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday today. On the special occasion, the ‘Bae’ is being showered with inundated love in the form of wishes and messages. Meanwhile, inside pictures from the actress’ birthday celebration with rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco, Navya Naveli Nanda, Orry, and more show that the actress seemingly had a blast.

Today, on October 30, social media sensation, Orry took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which we can see Ananya Panday surrounded by her family and friends. While Orry and actress’ father, Chunky Panday among others were seen recording the video on their phone, they also sang the birthday song for her. The actress’ friends and family cheered for her as she cut the cake.

In another picture shared by Orry, we can see Panday’s rumored beau Walker Blanco, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Alizeh Agnihotri among others being a part of the celebration. The entire group posed for a special group photo. Additionally, another picture showed the Call Me Bae actress standing by a table with two scrumptious cakes placed on them. The actress keeping it casual was dressed in a black top paired with matching pants.

Ananya was seen blowing a candle on the customized cake which had her name on it with a photo on the top with "Main apni favorite hoon" tag. The background was decorated with colorful golden, pink, and white balloons along with a huge helium pink balloon that had "Happy Birthday Stay Fabulous" written on it. A bouquet, crown, and "Happy Birthday" banner were also kept beside.

One of the pictures also showed the birthday girl adorably posing with her parents, Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday.

Notably, Walker Blanco’s special birthday wish for Ananya has also taken the internet by storm. Sharing a beautiful photo of the actress, he wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful! You are so special! I love you Anniee (red heart emoticon)!” This left the internet wondering if the actress’ rumored beau just confirmed their relationship.

On the work front, Ananya is currently keeping it busy as she is shooting for Amazon Prime Video’s Call Me Bae 2. She also has a Karan Johar-backed film based on C. Sankaran Nair alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. It is poised to release on March 14, 2025.

