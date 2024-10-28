WATCH: Have Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal left for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War shoot? Actors’ airport spotting suggests so

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are all set to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt. While fans are eagerly waiting to see the biggest casting coup spread the charm on-screen, fans were intrigued if both the stars are headed for the movie shoot after they were spotted leaving Mumbai.

Today, on October 28, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport as they left from Mumbai separately. In the video shared by the paps, the Wake Up Sid actor came out of his swanky car accompanied by the airport staff guiding him the way. In addition to this, Vicky also made his way towards the airport. Despite being in a hurry, the actor took the time out to especially pose for the paps and click a selfie with a fan.

For the latest appearance, RK was seen in a black t-shirt with a denim jacket over it, paired with gray jogger pants and white sneakers. He also carried a black bag and covered his face with a black mask and stylish sunglasses. Meanwhile, Vicky was seen in an olive shirt paired with pastel pants and a black cap. His clean beard and trim mustache look stole the limelight.

Interestingly, Ranbir and Vicky have previously worked together in the 2018-release, Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Meanwhile, Vicky and Alia shared screen space in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi which was also released the same year; and RK and Alia, the real-life couple, was seen together in Brahmastra, released in 2022.

It is important to mention here that Pinkvilla earlier informed you that Love & War will go on floors in October. We also shared that the epic love triangle, set against the backdrop of a war, will have negative shades in Ranbir’s character. It is poised to release in the theaters on March 20, 2026.

A source close to the development also shared that Alia Bhatt will join the shoot from December/early January. She is currently busy with the shoot of the YRF female spy universe film Alpha alongside Sharvari. The actress is expected to wrap the film by the end of November or early December.

