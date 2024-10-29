Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's co-actor confirms he has played Lord Rama beautifully, says 'I can't see another actor...'

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the highly-anticipated movies to be released in the future. The epic movie will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Ranbir's co-actor Indira Krishna, who has been cast as Kaushalya in Ramayana, has confirmed that he has played Lord Rama beautifully. Indira claimed that she can't see another actor in this role other than the superstar.

In a new interview with Join Films, Indira Krishna shared her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana. Indira played

"Ab ke zamaane mein agar Lord Rama ka character kisine bahot sundarta ki tarah nibhaya hai toh wo hain Ranbir Kapoor (If an actor who has performed the role of Lord Rama beautifully in the current generation is Ranbir Kapoor). I can't see another actor playing Ram other than Ranbir," she said.

Calling him a "versatile" actor, Indira further praised Ranbir by saying that he challenges himself while playing his roles. The celebrated actress noted that the actor works on the scene and provides cues for his co-stars.

Talking about his aura, Indira shared that his eyes are a "plus point" for him and that he hails from Bollywood's famous Kapoor family. The actress added that Ranbir has played Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial quite beautifully. Going into the details, Indira stated that he has aced the use of his shoulders and eyes in the film.

Advertisement

Indira Krishna also spoke about Arun Govil, who has been cast as King Dashrath in Ramayana. Indira recalled that Govil would talk about Lord Rama on the sets and how Ranbir Kapoor is well-suited to play his character.

For the unversed, the makers have cast actor Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman in Ramayana. KGF star Yash is playing the role of demon king, Ravana in the two-part magnum opus. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Shurpanakha, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Bobby Deol as Kumbhkaran, and Lara Dutt as Kaikeyi.

Apart from Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Yash Raj FIlms' Dhoom 4. Ranbir also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial venture, Love & War in the pipeline, co-starring his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, and Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita to Yash as Ravana, here’s who will play what in Nitesh Tiwari directorial