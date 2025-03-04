War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's dance-off idea was suggested by THIS important person and not Ayan Mukerji; know who

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR are soon going to share screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. While fans are already waiting for the action entertainer, Roshan revealed last month that a dance-off between him and Jr. NTR was left to be shot. Most recently, exciting details about the said dance number have surfaced.

According to Mid-day, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be shooting for a dance-off starting today, i.e., March 4, 2025, at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. The sequence is said to be part of the climax of the espionage thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji. The report suggests that the idea of a dance-off came to producer Aditya Chopra, who believed pitting both the stellar dancers against each other could be the movie’s biggest highlight.

In response to this, Aditya and Ayan conceptualized the set piece with choreographer Bosco Martis. According to a source, while Aditya was certain that War 2 would be a stylized actioner, he wanted both the superstars to groove together, as they are known for their energy and smooth moves.

The source stated that in the sequence, Hrithik, who will be reprising his role as R&AW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, will be seen making his way to the hideout of the antagonist, Jr NTR's character. The person further told the outlet that this will be followed by an electrifying dance battle that transitions into the climactic fight set piece.

“The two actors have been rehearsing individually for the past 15 days. The makers have deliberately kept them apart so that when they lock horns in front of the camera, it will look natural,” the source shared.

The report further revealed that production designer Amrita Mahal Nakai has built a grand set, while Pritam has composed the fast-paced number. According to the report, over 500 dancers will be a part of the song. On the other hand, considering the frenzy amongst fans and the media for the track, Chopra has heightened the security at the location.

In fact, the source has further stated that mobile phones are not allowed on the set to ensure that pictures from the shoot don’t get leaked online. Each unit member has been given a badge to avoid a security breach. On a concluding note, the report stated that the film will be almost complete after the song shoot is wrapped up.