Did You Know Alia Bhatt was scared to do Imtiaz Ali’s Highway? Director reveals how Mahesh Bhatt convinced her

Highway marked a breakthrough for Alia Bhatt, with her role as Veera Tripathi earning immense praise. The film showcased her talent, proving she was more than just a newcomer. But did you know that Bhatt was scared to take it on? The thought of being in every single scene made her nervous until her father Mahesh Bhatt stepped in and convinced her to say yes.

In a conversation with Komal Nahta for Game Changers, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali revealed that he initially envisioned an older, more experienced actress for Highway. He believed the role required someone around 30, with life experience and a rebellious streak. However, meeting Alia changed everything.

Despite being just 18 at the time, she possessed the emotional depth and charm the character demanded. Imtiaz admitted he hadn’t seen Student of the Year, but her natural presence convinced him she was ‘fantastic for this part’.

Imtiaz shared that Mahesh Bhatt played a key role in persuading the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress to take on Highway. He recalled, "I used to go to her house and Bhatt Sahab was trying to convince her to do it. She was a bit scared because every scene had her in it. She doubted whether she would be able to do it since it wasn’t an easy film to take on."

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali has an exciting slate of projects lined up across films and streaming platforms. He is currently working on a romantic comedy, The Idiot of Istanbul, featuring Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri. Alongside this, a period love story is also in the pipeline, bringing together Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharvari.

On the digital front, his upcoming series O Saathi Re has been officially announced and it stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal. It will stream on Netflix.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha, where she shares the screen with Sharvari Wagh. The action-packed film is set to hit theaters this Christmas. Apart from this, she will also reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, a grand romantic musical starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The much-anticipated film is scheduled for release on March 20, 2026.