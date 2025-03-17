Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt? Find out if Imtiaz Ali's choice matches yours

Both Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have starred in different films directed by Imtiaz Ali. Ever wondered what his choice is between them and if it matches yours? The filmmaker recently revealed his pick, and it was his Highway heroine Alia.

In an interview with Komal Nahta for Game Changers, Imtiaz Ali played a fun rapid-fire round. He was asked to pick one in between Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. In response, he chose the latter. Between Ranbir Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz picked the Rockstar actor. When given the choice of musicians, AR Rahman and Pritam, he went with the first one.

During the segment, Imtiaz Ali was also asked which movie he would direct between Kapoor & Sons and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. His choice was the former, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Fawad Khan.

Coming to Imtiaz’s collaborations with Deepika Padukone, they first worked together on the 2009 romantic comedy Love Aaj Kal. In the movie, the actress starred opposite Saif Ali Khan. Imtiaz has also directed Deepika in the 2015 film Tamasha with Ranbir Kapoor.

With Alia Bhatt, Imtiaz did the road drama film Highway, which was released in 2014. It was just Alia’s second Bollywood movie, and she received a lot of acclaim for her performance. Randeep Hooda played the role of Alia’s kidnapper in the film.

Regarding Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming projects, he has many exciting movies in his lineup. He is making a romcom titled The Idiot of Istanbul with Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri. A period love story with Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharvari is also in the plans.

Imtiaz’s OTT show O Saathi Re has been officially announced. It is a romantic drama series starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. While Imtiaz is the creator, writer, and showrunner, the Netflix series is directed by his brother Arif Ali.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has the movies Alpha and Love & War in her lineup. For Deepika Padukone, fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of her next project.