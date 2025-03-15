Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor wishes her ‘gorgeous friend’ with ‘precious’ PIC; Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showers love on birthday girl

Today, March 15, 2025, marks the 32nd birthday of Alia Bhatt. On this special occasion, she received heartwarming wishes from her family members. Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor called her a ‘gorgeous friend’ and dropped a ‘precious’ picture together. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Pooja Bhatt also showered the birthday girl with love.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a cute picture with Alia Bhatt. In the old photo, they were seen sitting together and twinning in black outfits. Wishing her daughter-in-law on her birthday, Neetu wrote, “Happy birthday my gorgeous friend. This pic is precious as it’s one of our first. Stay happy and blessed. Love love and more love @aliaabhatt.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a selfie from their latest New Year’s vacation in Thailand. Alia was seen clicking the photo as Riddhima and Neetu posed with her. The actress’ sister-in-law put a crown sticker over her head and said, “Happy happiest bday my darling Alia. Love you to the moon & back (pink heart emojis) @aliaabhatt.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped an adorable photo with Alia in which were in a goofy mood. “Happy birthday to my favorite girl. Superstar love you tons (red heart emojis) @aliaabhatt.”

Alia Bhatt’s sister Pooja Bhatt shared a heartwarming throwback photo on her birthday. It was a black-and-white shot from when Alia was just a kid. Pooja was holding her in a warm embrace.

In the caption, the Sadak actress said, “Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt. May you always be childlike & true,” accompanied by red heart emojis.

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a special meet-and-greet with the paparazzi. The Alpha actress cut a cake and shared some sweet moments with her husband during the pre-birthday celebration.