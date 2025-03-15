POLL RESULTS: Fans have chosen their favorite Ranbir Kapoor role and we bet you didn't expect the winner; can you guess?

Ranbir Kapoor has consistently wowed audiences with his versatility, effortlessly shifting from a charming college boy to a ruthless, intense character. His ability to adapt to any role makes him one of Bollywood’s finest. Recently, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to determine his most beloved performance and the results were unexpected. Instead of his widely celebrated roles, fans have chosen his fierce and unpredictable portrayal of Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal as their absolute favorite.

Yes, you read that right! On March 12, Pinkvilla launched a two-day poll asking fans to vote for their favorite Ranbir Kapoor role. The choices included Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Barfi in Barfi, Ranvijay Singh in Animal, Kabir Thapar in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Janardhan Jakhar in Rockstar. With an overwhelming 34.21% of the votes, fans declared his intense and ferocious portrayal in Animal as their ultimate favorite.

Following closely behind Animal, Ranbir’s lovable role as Barfi in Barfi secured the second spot with 23.68% of the votes. His charming portrayal of Kabir Thapar in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani landed in third place with 15.79%. Surprisingly, Sanju’s Sanjay Dutt and Rockstar’s Janardhan Jakhar received the least votes, tying at 13.16% each.

Released on December 1, 2023, Animal delved into a gripping father-son relationship, showcasing Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh as a man torn between seeking approval and unleashing unrelenting destruction to protect his emotionally distant father. His transformation into a relentless anti-hero, highlighted by a breathtaking action sequence where he wipes out 200 foes, cemented this as one of his most unforgettable performances.

Advertisement

Bringing both ferocity and vulnerability to the role, Ranbir delivered a raw and electrifying portrayal that captivated audiences. Starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, the film became a massive success. With a sequel, Animal Park, already in development, fans can expect even more gripping action ahead.

Meanwhile, Barfi! remains a cherished film, celebrated for its heartwarming tale of love and resilience. Directed by Anurag Basu, this 2012 period romance follows Barfi (played by Ranbir Kapoor), a deaf and mute man, as he navigates relationships with two women, Shruti, played by Ileana D'Cruz, and Jhilmil, an autistic girl portrayed by Priyanka Chopra.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!