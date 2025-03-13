Alia Bhatt reveals reading emotions book to her and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha, shares how it serves as a reminder for herself

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embraced parenthood in 2022 with the arrival of their daughter, Raha. The duo gave fans a glimpse of their little one when they introduced her to the paparazzi at the Kapoors' Christmas lunch in 2023. Since then, they’ve shared adorable anecdotes about Raha, from her cute habits to her favorite person. Now, the Alpha actress has revealed a heartwarming detail: she reads an emotions book to Raha, which, interestingly, also serves as a gentle reminder for herself.

At a recent meet-and-greet with the Mumbai paparazzi, Alia Bhatt shared a touching insight into her parenting journey with Raha. She said, “I have to mention this over here. There is this book that I am reading right now to Raha, the emotions book. That really is very simply explaining to children what emotions are.”

The Love & War actress admitted that the book serves as a reminder for herself as well. “When I read that book to her, it's actually like I am also reading it to myself. Because sometimes it's important to remind yourself of the different sorts of highs and lows that a human can experience and how it's very normal for you to feel that way. So, it’s just a daily reminder,” she shared.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has an exciting slate of films ahead. She will be seen in Alpha alongside Sharvari, an action thriller backed by Yash Raj Films. The film is set to hit theaters on Christmas 2025.

She also has Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in her kitty. The war-themed romantic drama also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. The film is set for a grand release on March 20, 2026, aligning with the festive period.

Additionally, Pinkvilla earlier shared that Alia is in advanced discussions with Maddock Films for a psychological supernatural thriller. Having previously explored multiple collaborations with producer Dinesh Vijan, she is now close to finalizing a project. Tentatively titled Chamunda, the film draws inspiration from a crucial element in its storyline, which is currently in development.