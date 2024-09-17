Did you know Shah Rukh Khan wanted his son Aryan Khan to be like THIS Main Hoon Na co-star

Shah Rukh Khan and Zayed Khan displayed their on-screen brilliance in Main Hoon Na, captivating audiences with their performances. Recently, Zayed reminisced about a moment when SRK mentioned that he hoped his son, Aryan Khan, would grow up to be like him.

During a chat with Subhojit Gosh, Zayed shared, "Shah bhai would always say on the mic, 'I hope my son Aryan grows up to be like Zayed.' I met Aryan after a long time, and he's looking so tough now. SRK jokingly asked, 'Want to arm wrestle?' and I said, 'Sure, let's do it.' Shah bhai then came over and asked, 'How is he?' I looked at Aryan and replied, 'He’s got the spark.' SRK asked, 'What spark?' and I responded, 'The 440-volt kind.'"

In an interview with Rohit Roy for RiteBite Max Protein TV, Zayed reflected on his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan. He mentioned that SRK is always well-prepared and possesses a wealth of knowledge. Zayed noted that despite SRK’s strong performances, he never made others feel pressured to match his level. Instead, SRK would always observe carefully and offer his best in return.

Zayed also recalled a memorable moment while shooting a scene where his character, who doesn't have a father, delivers a long monologue in the presence of SRK's character. It was his first time performing with Kirron Kher and SRK, with Farah Khan directing and Manikandan handling the camera work. Zayed admitted to messing up the scene three times, and as a result, he could sense the energy drop, as if people were losing confidence in him.

Zayed recalled that Jawan actor had approached him in a kind manner and offered to rehearse lines together when he was struggling with a scene. Zayed agreed, and they practiced in a separate room. Shah advised him to perform the scene in his own way, rather than in a typical "filmy" style.

Advertisement

Zayed mentioned that when he returned to the set, he felt a surge of confidence and delivered the scene. After the shot was cut, there was a brief silence, followed by applause from everyone present.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Salman Khan admitted that someone needs to be ‘pagal’ to portray Aman’s character in SRK-Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai