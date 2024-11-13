Zero Se Restart Teaser OUT: Vidhu Vinod Chopra urges viewers to revisit their first dream in the prequel of Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail has captured the hearts of audiences globally, and now it’s set for an exciting prequel. Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra dropped the much-anticipated teaser for Zero Se Restart today (November 13), sending fans into a frenzy. In the teaser, Chopra invites viewers to revisit the very first dream they ever had, sparking curiosity and excitement for what’s to come.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra took to Instagram to unveil the teaser for Zero Se Restart, the prequel to Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail. In the video, he challenges viewers to think about a time when they dreamt of becoming something great—an actor, a doctor, an engineer, or an IAS officer—and how those innocent aspirations have likely been overshadowed by harsh realities.

Watch the teaser below!

The 12th Fail director says in Hindi, "Let's go back to the moment when we had our first dream which we may have forgotten. Let's go to zero. Let's meet ourselves."

Vidhu speaks of the bittersweet journey of life, filled with both smiles and tears, where truth is often buried beneath lies. He urges viewers to confront their fears and reconnect with their true selves, reminding them that we all must live, no matter the circumstances.

The teaser concludes with a poignant glimpse of Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail, showing him discovering his exam results—a moment of triumph that connects the past to the present.

Sharing the teaser, the filmmaker wrote, “Each one of us has a ‘zero’ moment - a point where we truly began, filled with innocence and pure ambition. Let’s all head back and reconnect with our purest selves. Join us on this journey with Zero Se Restart. #ZeroSeRestartTeaser out now. #ZeroSeRestart in cinemas, 13th December!”

As soon as the post was shared, fans couldn't contain their excitement. One user commented, “Looking forward to this!!!!” Another wrote, “Fab!! This looks so intriguing.” One fan shared, “I’m waiting for this movie.” Others expressed their enthusiasm with, “Goosebumps” and “Just wonderful.”

Meanwhile, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak’s book and follows Manoj Kumar Sharma’s (Vikrant Massey) inspiring journey from poverty to becoming an IPS officer, with key support from his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi (Medha Shankar). Released on October 23, 2023, the film has deeply resonated with audiences.

