Divya Khossla mourns Tishaa Kumar’s death with emotional post; Khushalii Kumar says she wanted to see her ‘little sister’ in wedding dress

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh, Tishaa Kumar passed away on July 18 due to a prolonged illness and her funeral took place on July 22 in Mumbai. It was attended by several big names from the industry including Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Fardeen Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor among others.

Soon after the prayer meeting was held on the same day, some of Tishaa’s closest family members took to social media and mourned her loss.

Divya Khossla pens an emotional note for Tishaa Kumar

Divya is the wife of Bhushan Kumar who’s Tishaa’s cousin. In other words, the deceased’s dad is the younger brother of T-Series creator and film producer Gulshan Kumar. Khossla in her note wrote, “Tishaa you will remain in our hearts forever (broken heart emoji) gone so soon. @tanyasingghofficial may God give you the strength to go through this most painful loss (joined hands emoji).

The carousel shared by Divya featured her alongside Tishaa and Tanya seemingly from their vacation together. See the post here:

Khushalii Kumar wished to see her little sister in a wedding dress

The family is going through a tough time especially losing someone at such a young age makes the hearts go more weaker. Khushalii in her post for Tishaa shared how she would have wanted to see her in a wedding dress but unfortunately had to see her draped in white.

Her long note read, “Our princess Tishaa, it breaks my heart that you are gone. (broken heart emoji) It was not your time to go, we wanted to see you grow, see you in your wedding dress not see you like this. Gone too soon. Rest in peace, my little sister.”. See the emotional post here which also has a quote on the last slide:

Tishaa Kumar didn’t make any usual public appearances other than during the screenings of movies backed by T-Series. Her family in their statement after her demise noted, “Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family's privacy is respected.” She was 20 years old.

