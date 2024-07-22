Tishaa Kumar Prayer Meet: Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and more arrive to pay their last respects

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of Krishan Kumar and the cousin of Bhushan Kumar, unfortunately passed away on July 18, 2024. Tishaa, who was just 20 years old, had been fighting a battle against an illness for a long time. Her last rites took place this morning, on July 22, and her prayer meet was held in the evening. Various members of the film industry, including Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others, arrived to pay their respects.

Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and more spotted at Tishaa Kumar’s prayer meet

Today, along with Tishaa Kumar’s family, their friends and colleagues from the film industry were also present at the venue of her prayer meet in Mumbai. Actors Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor reached there to extend their condolences.

Salman Khan’s bodyguard, Shera, was also captured by the paparazzi as he entered the prayer meet amid the heavy rain.

Other actors like Suniel Shetty, Maniesh Paul, Fardeen Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan and Ashutosh Gowariker, as well as musicians Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam, arrived to support the family in their time of grief.

Statement about Tishaa Kumar’s death and funeral

Earlier, a statement was issued informing about the death of Tishaa Kumar. It read, "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family’s privacy is respected."

The last rites were initially supposed to be conducted on July 21 but had to be postponed due to bad weather in Mumbai. According to ETimes, the family announced the same in the statement. The statement also mentioned, “The prayer meet remains as per schedule. It takes place at Ruby Ballroom, Hotel Sahara Star, on Monday at July 22 at 4 pm. Your presence and support during this difficult time would be deeply appreciated."

For the uninitiated, one of Tishaa’s last public appearances was at the premiere of the crime thriller Animal in November 2023.

