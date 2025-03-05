Dupahiya's Sparsh Shrivastava talks about his inclination toward characters inspired by rural India: 'If you stand them in one frame…'

Even though he worked in a couple of movies and shows, Sparsh Shrivastava became a household name when he portrayed the role of Deepak Kumar in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Looking at his filmography, it is observed that some of his characters have been inspired by rural India. In a recent interview, the actor explained why such roles appeal to him and why he can’t say no to scripts that tell the tale of rural India. Read on!

From Sunny Mondal in Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega to Deepak Kumar in Laapataa Ladies, Sparsh Shrivastava has played some commendable roles inspired by men in rural India. In an interview with SCREEN, the actor revealed why he is so inclined towards doing such characters.

Speaking his mind, he told the publication that he often sees the filmmakers who are behind the projects that come his way. While they are appealing, the stories that he has chosen to say are also very unique and interesting. Moreover, a lot of the world connects with rural India and that’s what India is at 70 percent of it.

Having said that, the script of the projects that he had done in the past appealed to him. Apart from that, there was a conscious decision also to not choose anything that is a rural India thing because there is high acceptance. Sharing his reason behind it, the Collar Bomb actor added that it’s because the industry wants to typecast him in that way. But he can’t deny the commendable scripts.

Sparsh Shrivastava further stated that people only think that it’s a story of the village. But he can’t say ‘no’ to it because of the characters he gets to play in them. He further exclaimed, “If you stand them in one frame you see the difference that how different they all are from each other.” Hence, he decides to go with such characters owning to the fact that the stories, characters, and the makers behind them are appealing.

On the work front, Sparsh will be next seen in the upcoming comedy series, Dupahiya, along with Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane and others. The show can be streamed on Prime Video from March 7, 2025.