Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta’s Panchayat Season 4 to go on floors soon? Here’s what we know

One of the most loved shows, Panchayat returned with its third season earlier this year. The last season of the show set in Phulera managed to impress the audience and became the internet’s obsession with its memes. While fans have been looking forward to its fourth season, it has been revealed that the fourth season is set to go on floors on October 25, 2024.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “The fourth season of Panchayat is all set to go on floors on October 25.” The report further mentioned that the show will return with its popular characters played by Jitendra Kumar (Abhishek Tripathi aka Sachiv ji), Raghubir Yadav (Brij Bhushan Dubey aka Pradhan Pati), Neena Gupta (Manju Devi), Faisal Malik (Prahlad), Chandan Roy (Vikas Shukla), Sanvikaa(Rinki), Durgesh Kumar(Bhushan), Ashok Pathak(Binod), Sunita Rajwar (Kranti Devi) and Pankaj Jha, who played the deceitful MLA, will also have an important part in the show.

In addition to this, Swanand Kirkire who was seen in the role of MP in one scene in Season 3 is also said to have a crucial role this time.

“The makers are aware of the gigantic expectations from the Panchayat series. It’s a rare web show which is suitable for the whole family and hence, gets viewership from viewers of all ages. All seasons until now have been satisfactory and the makers have worked hard on the script of Season 4 to ensure that it’s loved by the fans,” the source further mentioned.

Notably, earlier this year in the month of August, Panchayat’s director, Deepak Kumar Mishra while speaking with PTI revealed that the popular comedy-drama series Panchayat has at least two more seasons in the works, and the crew has already begun production on the fourth episode.

“We have considered producing Seasons 4 and 5 thus far. We have a clear vision for Season 4 and a more expansive plan for Season 5,” he further added.

The first season of Panchayat was released on April 3, 2020, while Season 2 came out after a gap of 2 years, on May 20, 2022. With Season 3 also released after a two-year gap, it would be interesting to see if the upcoming installments also follow suit.

