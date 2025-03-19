Esha Deol says co-parenting daughters with Bharat Takhtani post-divorce is ‘overwhelming’: ‘It’s important to let your ego aside’

Born to veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Esha Deol had a successful career until she decided to take a break to get married to Bharat Takhtani and embrace motherhood. But sadly, that union ended last year when the couple decided to part ways and head for divorce after staying married for 12 years. Recently, she opened up about co-parenting her daughters and stated how it can be ‘overwhelming’ at times.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani got married in a traditional ceremony 12 years ago. Years later, they were blessed with two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. But in February 2024, the couple announced their separation and decided to co-parent their kids. While talking to The Quint, the actress admitted, “It is overwhelming at times,” adding that her daughters mean the world to her.

She continued by stating that, unfortunately, sometimes the roles of two individuals end. But when kids are involved, “it is important to let your ego aside and have the threshold. At the end of the day, we are parents to these beautiful kids.” The Dhoom actress further stated that it’s important to give the kids the best, and when one of the parents decides to do that, the other one melts.

Sharing her two cents on divorce and co-parenting, she further stated that if two individuals have decided something, the children should not suffer. Hence, they should let their ego aside and try to work on it with the new roles that they have taken. For the kids, the parents are a unit; no matter what happens between them, that unit can’t break. “I feel it is very difficult for many but if you try, I think, keep trying. Don’t give up on that,” she expressed.

After staying away from the industry, Esha Deol is all set to make her comeback to the silver screen after 14 years. The actress will be next seen in Vikram Bhatt’s movie, Tumko Meri Kasam, with Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh. The entertainer will hit cinemas on March 21, 2025.

