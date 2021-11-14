EXCLUSIVE: 83 actor Sahil Khattar on Children’s Day, his childhood and favourite sport

Sahil Khattar will shortly be featured in the sports biopic '83 alongside Ranveer Singh, Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem, as cricketer Syed Kirmani. However, did you know he was always an athlete since childhood? In the spirit of Children's Day, the actor expressed his nostalgia for his days as a kid when he used to play and enjoy roller hockey.

The actor, who represented India at the Asian Games in 2005 as a roller hockey player, shared his happiest childhood memory with us. “I have a lot of childhood memories but the favourite one is playing roller hockey. When the whole stadium takes your name - Khattar, Khattar, you are two goals down and you hit it, then there is no better feeling than that. You feel like a hero. You feel like you're on top of the world when you get the gold medal in nationals and your name is taken with the name of the state."

Sahil even admitted if he had the chance, he would go back to his boyhood and play roller hockey and snooker again. "I have the same brand of chocolate till now and some other products too. The first time I shot a dodge to my senior, the first time I hit a goal to India's number 1 goalkeeper, the first time I single handedly helped my team to win by hitting all those goals. I really want to live those moments,” he told.

The actor from the film "200 Halla Ho" believes that we mustn't ever let our inner child die. "It's better that you keep the hunger and the child inside you alive. Life is very serious as one or the other day everyone has to go, so why not go with a smile," Khattar adds.

So what are Khattar’s favourite songs that remind him of his childhood? "There is a film called 'The Burning Train' and sometimes I call it turning brain also because while watching it my brain just turns, as I couldn't understand it. There was a song in that, 'Teri hai zameen, tera aasman', it's a tune that really catches on and I don't like any other song other than that. In fact while singing this I am getting goosebumps," the actor added.

Also Read : Tahir Raj Bhasin calls return of theatrical releases a ‘reality’; Says ‘83 is a true big screen experience’