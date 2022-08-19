EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday opens up on working with Akshay Kumar, reveals she wants to do different roles

Ananya Panday is one of the most-loved actresses of Bollywood from the current generation. She has done such amazing work in her career span till now and her movies have been loved by the audience. Especially, her last release Gehraiyaan saw Ananya in quite a different role and fans loved it. Well, the actress is all geared up for the release of her upcoming Pan-India project opposite Vijay Deverakonda, Liger. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Ananya opened up about her future project and the choice of films.

When Ananya Panday was asked if she has a film lined up with Akshay Kumar next, the actress looked shocked. She said, “I would love to” which only made everyone laugh. Later she was told that there has been no similarity between her work till now. The actress quipped, “I don’t want you to find any similarity. Because as an actor and as an audience I like watching different kinds of cinema. I can't even say that this is my favourite kind of genre.”

Ananya Panday further added, “Like if anyone asks me what id your dream role is? I don’t know. Because I want to do everything differently and I want to keep re-inventing myself. I don’t want to put myself in a box and I don’t want anyone to put me in a box especially right now because I am still discovering myself as an actor. So the effort and the goal is sort of to be as different as possible, to learn as much as possible.”

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will see Vijay Deverakonda in the role of an MMA artist with a stammering issue. The film's cast also includes Ananya Panday as his love interest, Ramya Krishnan as his mother, and Ronit Roy as his coach. Additionally, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu will also essay pivotal roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special cameo. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, this pan-India flick is slated to hit the cinema halls on the 25th of August this year.

