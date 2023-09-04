EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana on Gadar 2, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2's box office success; 'Community viewing is back'

Ayushmann Khurrana is considered one of the most loved actors in B-town. With his natural acting skills and surreal voice, the actor never fails to win the hearts of fans and followers. Recently his film Dream Girl 2 was released and the unique story has been receiving a lot of praise from the audience as well as the critics. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann reacted to the box-office success of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar: The Katha Continues, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, as well as his Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ananya Panday.

Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Dream Girl 2's box office success

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up on the box-office success of Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Dream Girl 2, the three recently released films that have been receiving a lot of appreciation. He also talked about how there is a sudden theatrical resurgence that is shaping the landscape of Indian cinema.

When Ayushmann was asked how he feels when films like Dream Girl 2, OMG 2, Gadar 2, and Pathaan are making money and doing superbly at the box office, the actor said, "It's just a learning curve for the entire industry also we have gone through great metamorphosis as viewers also. The sense of community viewing is back. The excitement is there to get out of your home and just watch films on the big screen. It's like watching a cricket match on your TV or going to the stadium. I think that's the kind of difference is there. For commercial films, I think you should just definitely go out there and watch in theaters."

He further added, "As a kid, I've loved watching films on the big screen. I'm glad this space is back again and people are going to theaters and even mid-budget, small-budget films are working because intrinsically my films are not big-budget films they are just good with content and yeah that's a big relief."

Watch the full interview:

Meanwhile, Dream Girl 2 was released on August 25 and has been receiving good reviews.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana says THIS as he finally spills beans on doing cricketer Sourav Ganguly's biopic