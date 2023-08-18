EXCLUSIVE: Class intimacy coordinator Aastha reveals how Cwaayal Singh aka Balli's butt-naked scene was shot

India’s first intimacy coordinator Aastha Khanna Bhardwaj has worked on projects like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Gehraiyaan and Netflix's series Class. Recently, she graced the Pinkvilla podcast and shared a lot of exciting details about her job. From talking about the struggles of an intimacy coordinator and lack of work to working with the actors on sets and the process of shooting intimate scenes, Aastha revealed it all. During the chat, she also shared how she choreographed intimate scenes for Class.

Aastha Khanna Bhardwaj on intimacy in Netflix’s Class

The series Class featured Anjali Sivaraman, Gurfateh Pirzada, Cwaayal Singh, Piyush Khati, Madhyama Segal and others. The crime-drama thriller was adapted by Ashim Ahluwalia and is based on the Spanish series Elite. In the series, there is a lot of intimacy. During the interview, Aastha was asked about a particular scene featuring a character named Balli, played by Cwaayal, who walks out of the washroom butt-naked. How difficult was it to shoot that scene?

Aastha shared, "We covered the front, we'd already spoken to the actor and taken consent for the bare bum. That was done at the stage of casting. Also, Cwaayal is a phenomenal actor, very confident in his body and very confident in his performance. He is extremely focused and very professional. He had a lot of intimacy in the first season, and he has a lot of it in the second season as well along with Naina Bhan (Koel in the show). I spoke to Cwaayal, and he was a little bit nervous as anybody would be, but then when he got into his character and had to shoot it, he was just like 'Okay, let's do it'. We went ahead and shot it. There were a lot of people on set but he was so confident in his body that it made it easier. Also, if you see the way it's been shot, his bum is actually only visible to the camera and not to the people and while he is walking all the people that you are seeing are all people that are in front of him and the front was covered."