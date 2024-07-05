EXCLUSIVE: Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya reveals liking SRK, Irrfan Khan’s performances; admits wanting to work with Tabu

Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya needs no introduction now. The actor who has become a household name with web shows like Panchayat and Kota Factory is basking in the success of the third season of both shows which was released recently. We understand the obsession around the actor and fans wanting to know everything about him. Hence, we had an exclusive chat with the star wherein he spoke about the performances of actors who inspired him to be one himself and who would he like to work with in the future.

Jitendra Kumar on actors who inspired him to become an actor

Talking about his acting skills which are winning hearts, we asked Jitendra Kumar about his inspiration from the industry. He said, “Kaafi sare actors hai jinko dekh ke lagta hai ki acting karna chahiye aur acting me maza aayega. Unmese mujhe bahut zyada agar koi performances pasand hai to wo Dilip Kumar saab ki pasand hai, Irrfan Khan saab ki pasand hai and of course Shah Rukh Khan ki performance mujhe bahut pasand hai.” (On looking at a lot of actors I feel inspired to act and feel that I should act as it is a lot of fun. Amongst them I really like Dilip Kumar, Irrfan Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan’s performance.)

Jitendra further added, “To ye sab actors hai jinko dekh ke laga ki acting me maza aa sakta hai and acting ko aur depth me explore kiya ja sakta hai. Bahut sari cheezein hai jo screen pe dikhayi ja sakti hai.” (So these are the actors who made me feel that I can have fun while acting and acting can be explored in-depth and a lot of things can be shown on the screen.)

Jitendra Kumar wishes to work with Tabu

Talking about the upcoming generation of actors he stated that there are a lot of talented actors now and this is the time when whoever is entering the industry is very disciplined and talented. So, he played safe by saying that he would love to work with them all.

When prodded further, Kumar admitted that he would love to work with Tabu.

