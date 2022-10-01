EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan says Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan are ‘outstanding’ in Vikram Vedha

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha finally released in theatres yesterday, and it has created quite a buzz. Ahead of the movie’s release, a special screening of the film was held on 26th September, and it was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Following the screening, Kareena shared a review of Vikram Vedha on Instagram, and she lauded the actors, directors, and the story of the film. Now, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan has once again shared in detail what she thought about the film.

Speaking about Vikram Vedha, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that everything about the movie is amazing- right from the storytelling to Hrithik and Saif’s performances. She also mentioned that she loves watching commercial blockbusters and action movies, and Vikram Vedha was an absolute treat. “It’s absolutely fantastic. The storytelling, the performances, just everything about the movie (was fantastic). Also, I love watching these commercial, blockbuster kind of movies. I think Saif and Hrithik are just outstanding in the film. Everyone should watch it, and I'm sure everyone is going to watch it,” said Kareena.