EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan says Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan are ‘outstanding’ in Vikram Vedha
Here’s what Kareena Kapoor Khan has to say about Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha!
Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha finally released in theatres yesterday, and it has created quite a buzz. Ahead of the movie’s release, a special screening of the film was held on 26th September, and it was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Following the screening, Kareena shared a review of Vikram Vedha on Instagram, and she lauded the actors, directors, and the story of the film. Now, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan has once again shared in detail what she thought about the film.
Speaking about Vikram Vedha, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that everything about the movie is amazing- right from the storytelling to Hrithik and Saif’s performances. She also mentioned that she loves watching commercial blockbusters and action movies, and Vikram Vedha was an absolute treat. “It’s absolutely fantastic. The storytelling, the performances, just everything about the movie (was fantastic). Also, I love watching these commercial, blockbuster kind of movies. I think Saif and Hrithik are just outstanding in the film. Everyone should watch it, and I'm sure everyone is going to watch it,” said Kareena.
Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad also congratulated the team of Vikram Vedha. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Congratulations to team #VikramVedha for a super engaging film – Iv seen it twice and I am going to see it again…and again!!” She further wrote a note for Hrithik that read, “Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hardworking human I know – you make me so so proud Ro!!”
Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.
ALSO READ: Karan Johar calls Hrithik Roshan 'force of nature, Saif Ali Khan 'brilliant' after watching Vikram Vedha