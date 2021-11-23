EXCLUSIVE: Milap Zaveri on Satyameva Jayate 2 clashing with Antim: ‘We are 1 day before so that is good’

It is a great time for all the movie lovers as the theatres are once again open and they are able to enjoy a film on the big screen. After Rohit Shetty took the leap and released his film Sooryavanshi on the big screen, many directors have taken that big step to release their films on the silver screens. Two films that are set to release very soon is John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 and Salman Khan starrer Antim: The Final Truth. Both John and Salman enjoy a massive fan following but all eyes are at the box office now as their films are all set to clash.

Ever since the release dates of Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim: The Final Truth was announced, the hype about two major films clashing at the box office rose. There have been times when both the films that are clashing at the box office perform equally well, but there have also been times when one of the two films suffer big time due to this. When the director of Satyameva Jayate 2, Milap Zaveri was asked about this clash he said, “It is so generous of Salman Bhai, he tweeted our promo he wished us. I think he went for the launch of Antim and there also he said Satyameva Jayate 2 bhi dekho. John tweeted Antim’s trailer and he wished Salman Bhai and Aayush. So there is a great camaraderie which is very imp for the industry.”

Speaking further about the clash, Milap said, “Salman Bhai himself told me that right now what is important is that as an industry we come together and support cinemas. Har picture chalni chahiye. As far as the clash goes, films have seen clashes before. Satyameva Jayate came with gold and both the films did great business. So I don’t look at it as a clash, I look at it as audiences have 2 great choices to go to. We are 1 day before so that is a good thing. It's not really a clash.”

