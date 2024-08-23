'My choice of words...': Nani clarifies his statement on Arshad Warsi over his 'joker' comment on Prabhas and Kalki 2898 AD

Superstar Nani had recently hit the headlines after he talked about Arshad Warsi for his 'joker' comment on Prabhas and Kalki 2898 AD. After his remarks went viral, the actor clarified his statements and regretted reacting to the incident. In an interview with Midday, Nani said his comments on the incident were blown out of proportion and the actual meaning was lost in translation.

He said, “I had only heard what he had commented because the cut clips were all over social media, like how mine was everywhere yesterday. When it's about a person you really love, you immediately react and say, 'Why are you giving so much importance to an unimportant matter?' But after seeing a lot of reactions on social media, I went back and watched the whole thing in entirety. The whole thing has been blown out of proportion through media and social media."

Further, Nani acknowledged that his choice of words when reacting to the issue was poor. "Definitely, my choice of words was also poor. The biggest thing that you can do is accept your regret," he added.

Moreover, the actor acknowledged that Warsi was entitled to his opinion. But it was his choice of words that Nani believes could have been altered.

The Hi Nanna actor’s clarification came after he remarked on the Arshad-Prabhas incident at the pre-release event of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Reacting to the same, he had said, “I think the biggest publicity in that person's life (referring to Arshad Warsi) just happened now. You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter then".

Recently, Arshad Warsi was caught in a controversy following his remarks on Prabhas and Kalki 2898 AD in a podcast with Samdish Bhatia. When asked about a film he watched and did not like, the actor responded by taking Kalki's name.

Although the Munna Bhai MBBS actor praised Amitabh Bachchan for his role as Ashwatthama, Arshad criticized Prabhas and his acting. He said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he like a joker? Why? I want to see Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What have you made it, I can never understand why they would do such things.”

The remarks made by Warsi against the Salaar actor did not go well with Prabhas' fans and many from the South Industry. For information, Kalki 2898 AD is Nag Ashwin's directorial that stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

