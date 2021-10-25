EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as he dedicates his National Award to late actor

The 67th National Film Awards ceremony took place in the national capital wherein the winners of the prestigious award were honoured. Among all the winning films, late Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2019 release Chhichhore had also secured a place and had won the National Award for the Best Hindi Film of 2019. While it was a proud moment for the entire team of Chhichhore, producer Sajid Nadiadwala remembered Sushant on this occasion as he dedicated the prestigious award to the late actor.

Talking about it Sajid stated, “Winning an award for Chhichhore feels surreal today, at this moment I want to dedicate this award to Sushant who continues to live in our hearts. He lived the story of Ani in the film and gave us a character to remember forever, I'm sure wherever he is, he continues to spread smiles around him. I would also like to thank Nitesh and his team and everyone associated with the film”. He also expressed gratitude towards the entire team of Chhichhore.

To note, Chhichhore had received five nominations at the 65th Filmfare Awards –Best Film, Best Director for Tiwari, Best Story, Best Dialogue and Best Editing. Earlier, director Nitesh Tiwari had remembered the late actor and said that SSR made their team proud. “Sushant is an integral part of our film. He made us proud. We are dedicating this award to him,” he added. Apart from Chhichhore, celebs like Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut were also among the celebs who had won awards at the 67th National Film Awards.

