EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan opens up on the failure of Love Aaj Kal; Tasting success three years after Simmba

Sara Ali Khan, who is a globetrotter, is for sure one of the most promising actors of her time. She might have been taking small steps towards her career but not scared of experimenting. And Atrangi Re is the latest example of her performance. Well, on this journey she has tasted failure also but this has not dampened her spirits. She believes in hard work and it is paying also. Fans love her performance in Atrangi Re. She essayed the role of a Bihari girl ‘Rinku’.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on the failure of Love Aaj Kal and whether she was worried about her recent film overall performance. Sara said, “As far as being back in the game is concerned. I don’t look it like that. I think that yes of course I am cognizant of the fact that I do films for my audience and I had not tasted love from them after Simmba. It has been a while since precisely three years coz Simmba released three years ago yesterday. So, its been three years I have felt like that sense of achievement in that way. Of course that feels different but did I even stop thinking that I am not in the game. No, I didn’t because then the game is really over.”

She also said, “I am actor and I want to make films that you enjoy. I want to make films that my mother, brother and father would be proud of. I want to make films that my audiences would enjoy but Atrangi was Atrangi in way that just playing that character and living that life is in itself so fulfilling that anything over and above that was just a bonus. I think 2020 I have said this before and I will say it again because I really mean it was the very very hard year for me and I think playing Rinku helped me so much that Sara already won.”

Watch the whole interview here:

On the work front, Sara will be next seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy.

