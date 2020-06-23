EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor to team up with Sajid Nadiadwala for his next?

Reports have it that Shahid Kapoor has been approached for a social drama, to be bankrolled under the producer's banner. Here's what we know.

hit an all-time career high last year, with the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh. While he was always considered a terrific performer, he had not witnessed the box office success that he deserved, until 2019. Things changed and today, he has several producers offering him projects. One of them who's approached him is ace filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

A source tells us, "When Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala and Grandson Entertainment put their next project in place, they were keen on getting a male star from the younger generation to come as the lead and they zeroed in on Shahid. They offered Shahid the film, who happened to have liked the script. This happened a few months ago before the lockdown began. Although there's a verbal agreement in place, Shahid hasn't completely given them a nod yet. They are discussing modalities and once they agree, they will sign the contracts." While not much is known about who's helming the film, we hear it's a social drama, with a socio-political angle to it. "It's being designed as a commercial film, which will also have an A-list heroine romancing Shahid in it. The female actress' role is little heavier than the male lead's but it's almost at par with each other. Her story drives the narrative ahead, but the political drama also has the main lead's romance as the big backdrop."

That's not all, on the work front, Shahid has the Jersey remake lined up next and is also in talks to star in 's next production venture. Previously too, Sajid and Shahid were supposed to collaborate on the Magadheera remake but it couldn't fall in place. "Shahid and Sajid have maintained a cordial relationship always and if this turns out to be true, it will be his first film under NGE," the source added. We reached out to the production house who completely denied the report.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor pens a heartfelt note as Kabir Singh clocks 1 year: Says 'it was an emotional arc that was raw'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×