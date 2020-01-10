EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor injured on the sets of Jersey, gets 13 stitches on head

Jersey, that's an official remake of the South film of the same name, will be shot across locations in the next two-three months and is being readied for an August 28, 2020 release.

After the mammoth success of Kabir Singh last year, signed up to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Nani starrer Jersey. The film went on floors in Chandigarh recently and the actor had also begun prep to step into the role of a cricketer much earlier. Shahid was almost away for the next 50 days for a run on schedule that the team put in place for Jersey.

But now, we hear that the actor has been injured on the sets of the sports based drama. A source tells us, "It was all fine till this afternoon. Shahid had come to give his shot. It was at the cricket pitch and he had to shoot a few portions of the sport today. But after sometime, he got hit by the ball on his head suffered an injury. The bouncer hit him right above his eyes."

He was rushed to the hospital immediately, adds our source. "He is fine now. But the injury was a deep cut so he had to get 13 stitches. Mira (Rajput) has rushed to Chandigarh now on hearing the news. There's nothing to worry anymore." A source, close to the star said, "Shahid was playing perfectly fine and the shot was about to start. However, he got hit by a cricket ball in the middle of the practice unfortunately. He is taking the necessary treatment. As a thorough professional Shahid will resume the shoot in 4 - 5 days once he is better."

We wish Sasha a speedy recovery!

