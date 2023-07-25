Oppenheimer box office: Christopher Nolan film held well on Monday in India, 4 days total Rs. 67 crores

Oppenheimer held very well at the Indian box office on Monday as it raked in Rs. 8 crores. This brings its total four day box office collections in India to around Rs. 67 crores. The drop in collections from Sunday was 60 per cent, which is par for the course. Generally, English films perform heavily on weekends and have bigger drops on weekdays. The Monday collections are higher than the other two recent Hollywood films; Fast X and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, which had similar collections on Saturday and Sunday.

There was hardly any drop in IMAX format from the weekend numbers which facilitated the overall hold. The 20 odd IMAX screens in India made up for around 13 per cent of the weekend business, a ratio which climbed to one-fourth on Monday. The large screen format will continue to drive the collections as most of these screens are near sold out all the way till the second week in advance.

The first week collections in India for the film are projected to be around Rs. 85 crores, setting it on a path to comfortably cross the Rs. 100 crores mark during its second weekend. The film is a favourite to become the biggest Hollywood film of the year in India, a title currently held by Fast X (Rs. 133 crores). Though by the time Oppenheimer reaches there, it could be challenging Mission Impossible 7 as that film is also on track to surpass Fast X.

The box office collections of Oppenheimer at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday: Rs. 17.60 crores

Saturday: Rs. 20.50 crores

Sunday: Rs. 20.60 crores

Monday: Rs. 8 crores



Total: Rs. 66.70 crores

About Oppenheimer Movie

Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who was pivotal in developing the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project. Cillian Murphy stars as the titular character, with Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer's wife, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves, and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss. Other members of the cast include Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

Where To Watch Oppenheimer

