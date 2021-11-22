EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra arrive at a luxury hotel to celebrate 12th wedding anniversary

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were going through a tough time for a long time now. The businessman’s arrest had led to several stories hinting at the couple’s separation. But, today Shilpa and Raj are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary and the couple seems to be standing rock solid with each other. After a long time, the pictures of the couple together from their trip to Himachal had shut the gossip mongers who were talking about their separation. Well, now the couple has been exclusively spotted entering a luxury hotel in Mumbai on the occasion of their anniversary and this is proof of the fact that they are very much together and going strong.

We had earlier reported that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are planning for a romantic dinner to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. It looks like the couple were heading into this luxury hotel for the same. Shilpa and Raj did not stop to pose for the paps and looked in a hurry to enter the hotel. With whatever is visible we can see the actress wearing green coloured pants and paired them with a beige coloured blazer. Raj held a book near his face to hide. He could be seen in casuals wearing jeans and a grey tee.

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Shilpa Shetty melted our hearts with the anniversary post she shared on her social media. Shilpa shared a collage of some precious memories from her wedding day. Reminiscing the past and being grateful for Raj, Shilpa wrote a beautiful caption, “his moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfill a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day…12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children.” Moreover, she went on share her gratitude for their well-wishers.

