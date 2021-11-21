EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra very much together as they plan a romantic dinner on wedding anniversary

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra have been grabbing headlines ever since the businessman was arrested in an alleged pornography case. Though he is out on bail, the couple still doesn't make many public appearances. Recently, their pictures from the Himachal Pradesh trip had gone viral on social media. But amid this, a rumour had spread that the couple was heading for a divorce, owing to the case against him. However, a public announcement regarding the same hasn't been made by anyone. But, the rumours appear to be baseless as our source informs that the couple is heading for a romantic dinner to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

As per our sources, “This time the couple, who will be celebrating their 12th anniversary on November 22, is planning for a quiet romantic dinner at Bastian Worli.” This time, there will be no party (for obvious reasons) but just the husband and wife's romantic night out. With this, their divorce rumours have also been dismissed. Last year, the actress had shared a picture with Raj and wrote, “No filter LOVE The REAL DEALs we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you) Somethings never change What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra9.”

To note, Shilpa and Raj got married on November 22, 2009. They welcomed son Viaan in 2012 and welcomed daughter Samisha, born via surrogacy.

It is worth mentioning here that Kundra was accused of producing and streaming adult content. He was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

