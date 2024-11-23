Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Neelam Kothari reveals never being in a relationship with Govinda: ‘There was no one to clarify'

After taking a break from the acting world, Neelam Kothari appeared on the screens again, back in 2000 with the reality TV show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The series became so popular that she was flooded with acting offers. But recently, she opened up about her linkup rumors with actor Govinda. While talking to a media house, Neelam stated that it was all part of the whole game and there was no one to clarify the speculations.

In a conversation with Hauterfly, Neelam Kothari, who was recently seen in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives (renamed from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives), was questioned about her rumored relationship with Govinda.

Sharing her two cents on the matter, the Hum Saath-Saath Hain actress stated, “I think link ups was part of the whole game. There was no one to clarify.” She further added that people just printed whatever they felt like.

Moreover, back in the day, celebs were scared of the press because it was the power of the pen and it was just part of it. “If you did more than 2-3 films, it was just understood that… (you were dating)” the actress clarified. For context, the rumors of their alleged relationship started when the Coolie No. 1 actor told Stardust in an old interview that he wanted to marry Kothari.

In the 1990 interview, Govinda stated that he couldn’t stop praising Neelam and wanted his now-wife Sunita to change herself and become like Neelam. He also recalled telling Sunita to leave him and breaking off his engagement with her. “I wanted to marry her. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that,” Govinda told the publication.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neelam and Govinda worked together in movies like Ghar Mein Ram Gali Mein Shyam, Billoo Baadshah, Sindoor, Khudgarz, and many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kothari recently shared the screen with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla in the recent episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She was also seen in Masaba Masaba and Made In Heaven.

