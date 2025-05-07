FACT CHECK: Did foreign media really snub Shah Rukh Khan at MET Gala 2025? Here's what actually happened

Shah Rukh Khan’s grand debut at the Met Gala 2025 made headlines for all the right reasons, from his majestic Sabyasachi ensemble to his confident stride on the blue carpet. But, amid the glitz and glamor, one brief moment sparked a frenzy online. A viral clip from the event appeared to show a reporter asking the Bollywood superstar, “Who are you?”. This prompted a flood of reactions from fans who called it a "global snub" and questioned the awareness of international media.

In the video, just after Khan struck his signature Main Hoon Na pose, he is seen responding with a warm smile, introducing himself: “I’m Shah Rukh.” The short interaction set social media ablaze, with netizens slamming the lack of global recognition for the icon.

However, a deeper dive into the incident has now revealed a different truth, and it’s far less scandalous. The clip, as it turns out, was taken out of context.

In fact, a series of similar videos posted by Vogue on their official Instagram handle showed reporters asking the exact same introductory question, “Who are you? Where are you from?” to global celebrities. They asked the same question to Anne Hathaway and supermodel Gigi Hadid too.

This pattern suggests that the question was part of routine red carpet documentation, rather than a genuine failure to recognize SRK. The moment, while initially triggering outrage, now stands as a reminder of how quickly narratives can spiral in the age of social media.

So no, Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t “snubbed.” Instead, the King of Bollywood simply handled a standard red carpet query with the grace and humility he’s known for.

For his debut at the Met Gala, the King actor wore a custom-made outfit by Sabyasachi. While discussing his look and thoughts on the event, Shah Rukh Khan shared that his ensemble was designed to symbolize themes of freedom, resilience, and the strength to stand against injustice.

When asked whether he had previously known about the Met Gala, the actor said he hadn’t been familiar with it until about 20 days prior, during which he gained a better understanding.

