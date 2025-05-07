Met Gala 2025 goes desi and Janhvi Kapoor isn’t apologizing for it; SLAMS 'colonial mindset' trolls mocking India’s rep

Indian stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, made their presence felt at the Met Gala 2025 on May 5 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. While some fashion critics praised their take on Black Dandyism, others on social media expressed disappointment. Some even referred to the event as the Chandivalification of Met, criticizing both Indian designers and their celebrity ambassadors. In response to the backlash, Janhvi Kapoor came forward to defend the representation of Indian designers.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor, in her comment on Diet Sabya’s post, emphasized that it was long overdue for Indian artisans and designers to gain global recognition. She pointed out that Indian designers deserve a place on the world stage, alongside the country’s icons, adding that instead of being upset by seeing Indian talent at the Met, people should celebrate it.

See Janhvi Kapoor's reaction here:

The Param Sundari actress expressed her pride in the garments being among the most stunning, pointing out that Indian craftsmanship has long been used globally without proper credit.

Janhvi remarked that the ongoing classist attitudes were a reminder of colonial trauma, as for years, the world has borrowed from India’s textiles, embroidery, and jewelry without acknowledging their origins.

Kapoor stated how heartening it was to finally see Indian artisans and their heritage represented at such a prestigious event, calling the experience even more magical due to the pride she felt.

Advertisement

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan made his debut with Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, while Priyanka Chopra returned for her fifth appearance. Shah Rukh donned a black outfit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Kiara’s ensemble, designed with her pregnancy in mind, featured a metallic heart and umbilical cord, while Diljit’s outfit celebrated his Punjabi roots, with a map of Punjab and Gurmukhi embroidery.

The prestigious event was co-chaired by prominent figures such as singer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, with basketball icon LeBron James taking on an honorary co-chair role.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty wasn’t sure about naming daughter Evaarah; here’s how KL Rahul’s masterstroke changed everything