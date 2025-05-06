Fans unite for Shah Rukh Khan as they feel superstar was ‘humiliated’ by foreign media at MET Gala 2025: ‘Level of ignorance shown by…’

Shah Rukh Khan made history as the first Indian male actor to walk the prestigious MET Gala red carpet in 2025. However, a viral video from the event has left fans disappointed. Just after striking his iconic Main Hoon Na pose, SRK was seen introducing himself to a journalist who didn’t recognize him. The moment sparked outrage online, with fans highlighting ‘the level of ignorance' that the global superstar had to introduce himself at such a renowned event.

Amid all the glitz and excitement, one particular moment has sparked debate online. In a video that’s now making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is seen politely introducing himself to a red-carpet host who seemingly didn’t recognize him. “I’m Shah Rukh,” he says, before going on to share his thoughts on the importance of attending the Met Gala.

Fans flooded social media after a video surfaced that showed a foreign reporter asking SRK, "So tell us who you are?" to which the actor calmly replied, "Well, I am Shah Rukh."

Comments rolled in fast: "Level of ignorance shown by the press at the MET Gala…" and "Even the reporters couldn't recognise who he was." One user added, "The so-called biggest star in the world got only 5 seconds of visibility at MET Gala. Embarrassing." Despite it all, fans praised SRK's graceful response: "All very politely, too."

During the interview about his look for the night and thoughts on the MET Gala, Shah Rukh Khan shared that his designer, Sabyasachi, envisioned the outfit as a symbol of freedom, resilience, and the strength to stand against oppression.

When asked if he had ever heard of the event or considered similar ideas before, SRK admitted that he hadn’t, but had learned about it over the past 20 days.

The King actor expressed how, as an actor, he found it fascinating to understand the idea of creating change without anger, but with the exuberance of art, calling the experience "marvelous."

