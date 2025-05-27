Farah Khan shaming her kids because Rasha Thadani dances like a 'dream' is every desi mom ever

In the latest episode of her YouTube channel, Farah Khan cooked a delicious meal with Raveena Tandon at her farmhouse. The celeb also went back in time and recalled the golden era of the 90s when they used to work together. This is when Farah Khan recalled Raveena Tandon sending her a dance video of Rasha Thadani when she was just 14 years old. Read on!

Advertisement

Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon have seen each other go through the highs and lows of life. Even though they don’t meet often, they are among the first ones to reach out to each other during testing times. Recently, on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel, we got to see the lovely bond the ladies share.

As they sat down by the pool after cooking a yummy dish, the B-town divas spoke about their kids and how they have grown up together. This is when the Main Hoon Na director reminded Raveena of the time when she sent her a dancing video of her daughter Rasha Thadani when she was 14 years old. Khan also lauded the Azaad actor’s dancing skills and stated how she shamed her kids for not being as talented as her.

Farah told Raveena, “You sent me a video of Rasha dancing when she was just 14 years old, and I was like, ‘This girl dances like a dream’. I showed it to my kids and told them, ‘Sharam aani chahiye tumko’ (You guys should be ashamed).”

Advertisement

During their chat, the choreographer admitted to missing working with Raveena, just like the earlier days. To this, the Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence actress stated that now Farah has her daughter Rasha to work with. While the filmmaker admitted that Thadani is indeed a great talent to work with, her mom, Raveena, is better. “But you are way better than Rasha. She is good, but mother is mother only,” Farah responded.

Talking about Rasha Thadani’s work front, the young and upcoming star made her debut by playing the role of Janaki Bahadur in Azaad. The period action-drama film also stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and debutant Aaman Devgan.

ALSO READ: Did Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor really fight on sets? Former's confrontation with Farah Khan adds new dimension to story