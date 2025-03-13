Azaad OTT Release: When and where to watch Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan’s debut movie led by Ajay Devgn
After an impressive theatrical run, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan's debut movie, Azaad, is all set for a digital release. Check out the details below!
Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, made their Bollywood debut with the action-adventure film Azaad. The film, which generated significant buzz, will soon be released on an OTT platform.
When and where to watch Azaad on OTT
As for its release on streaming platforms, Azaad will be available to watch on Netflix starting March 14, 2025. The caption read, "Bahaduri, wafadaari, aur jung aazadi ki, Watch Azaad on Netflix, out 14 March."
Plot and trailer of Azaad
The film revolves around Azaad, a black stallion fiercely loyal to Ajay Devgn’s character, a dacoit or rebel. When a young stable boy, played by Aaman Devgan, crosses paths with the horse and attempts to befriend it, he sets off on an unexpected and courageous journey.
Set in 1920s India, the official synopsis describes the film as follows: "Amid rebellion and tyranny, a young stable boy forms a bond with a spirited horse. His quest to ride the majestic animal turns into a journey of bravery, leading him to discover the country’s struggle for freedom."
The trailer offers a glimpse into what the audience can expect from the film. It opens with the introduction of Azaad, a black stallion that gallops with a sword strapped to its sack, belonging to Ajay Devgn’s character. As the story unfolds, Aaman Devgan’s character is introduced—an eager young boy who idolizes Ajay’s character and eventually joins him on his journey.
Cast and crew of Azaad
Azaad marks the debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. It also features Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra in important roles. Diana will be seen playing Ajay's love interest in the film. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is backed by RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures.
