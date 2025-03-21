Celebrity MasterChef judge Farah Khan spills Vikas Khanna's secrets; chef recalls doing catering at weddings in teenage years

Farah Khan has been actively creating vlogs and the latest guests at her house were none other than her co-judge Vikas Khanna. Celebrity MasterChef judges Farah, Vikas and Ranveer formed a close bond while shooting for the hit cooking reality show. As Vikas arrived at Farah's house, the latter pulled his leg and even revealed secrets of the Michelin star chef which many aren't aware of. While talking to the filmmaker, Vikas even spoke about his teenage years when he did catering at weddings.

Vikas Khanna arrived at Farah Khan's house with his mother. After meeting the filmmaker, the chef gifted her a bouquet of fresh flowers, a dinner set and a box of mangoes. On his intention behind gifting a box of mangoes, Vikas shared, "I feel people who live in America and Canada, long for good mangoes because our childhood is associated with it." Farah was elated to receive the first mangoes of the season.

Later, Vikas meets Farah Khan's house help, Dilip. The chef mentioned that he is a fan of Dilip and said that he would work for him. Farah quickly said, "No sir, please, we cannot afford you." The chef then informed them that he had invented a curry which could be made within 10 minutes. As Vikas cooked the curry, he explained how important it is to cook the dish with exact measurements.

Farah then spilled secrets about Vikas Khanna. Teasing him, she revealed, "Chef Vikas doesn't remember names, dialogues and Chef Vikas forgets which show we are doing."

After cooking the dishes, Farah had a chat with Vikas' mother. The chef recalled doing catering at weddings when he was not even 18 years old. The chef's mother even remembered how Vikas used to forget a lot of things in his teenage years. Vikas even remembered his working experience with veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Celebrity MasterChef premiered on January 27 and has been entertaining audiences since then.