Farhan Akhtar poses with wife Shibani Akhtar for a romantic PIC; calls her 'reason to smile'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. They often showcase their love on social media and treat fans with adorable posts. Likewise, today, August 5, Farhan shared a lovely picture with his wife and penned a romantic message for her. His post received a lot of love from fans as well.

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram account a while ago and shared a picture with his wife Shibani Akhtar. In the image, the couple can be seen posing together with bright smiles on their faces. Sharing the photo, Farhan expressed his love for Shibani and penned, "Always a reason to smile (red heart)."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar tied the knot on February 19, 2022. In February 2024, it marked their 2nd anniversary. Shibani celebrated the occasion with a love-filled Instagram post.

Sharing a romantic photo with Farhan, she expressed her love in the caption and wrote, "6 and 2 just me and you. I love you @faroutakhtar Happy anniversary." The heartfelt message and endearing image capture the couple's joy on this special day."

On the other hand, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor also took to Instagram and shared a lovely post with his wife Shibani, who wrote, "By your side .. proudly .. always. Happy anniversary love you."

The couple's wedding was attended by notable guests, including Hrithik Roshan, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidwani, and Rhea Chakraborty. The intimate ceremony showcased the couple's thoughtful approach to blending their backgrounds in a celebration of love.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar, who is a producer, writer, director, and actor, has showcased his acting skills in films such as Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, Toofaan, Fukrey 3, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Karthik Calling Karthik, many more.

He is also recognized for his contributions as a singer-songwriter and lent his voice to numerous film songs like Socha Hai, Pichle Saat Dinon Mein, Señorita, Toh Zinda Ho Tum, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gallan Goodiyan, Atrangi Yaari, Jaago, Manzar Naya, Woh Jahaan, and others.

Speaking about his next directorial, Farhan-directed Don 3 featuring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani will go on floors in 2025.

