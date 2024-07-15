Shibani Akhtar misses her ‘tennis buddy’ Farhan Akhtar while watching Wimbledon 2024 finals, latter explains his crazy pose in PIC

Several Bollywood celebrities have been closely following the Wimbledon Championship 2024 that concluded today in London. Farhan Akhtar’s wife Shibani Akhtar was also among those tennis enthusiasts who were glued to their TV screens, watching the final match of the tournament.

While she was engrossed in the nail-biting match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the actress did miss her husband, a little too much. Check out her cute post for him.

Shibani Akhtar misses her tennis buddy Farhan Akhtar

Wimbledon fever has taken over the world. Several B-town celebs, including Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, have been bitten by the tennis bug, making them constantly check the scores and follow every match closely. Shibani Akhtar was also watching the final match of the sporting event as the tournament came to a close on July 14.

While she watched two of the greatest players of the tennis fraternity lock horns at the final match, she took to her Instagram to express how much she is missing her husband, actor-director and singer, Farhan Akhtar. The actress and social media personality dropped a fun picture of the Dil Chahta Hai helmer and penned, “Watching this crazy final and missing my tennis buddy @faroutakhtar.”

Take a look:

The hilarious image of Farhan shows him lying down on the court, all sweaty, in his black sportswear. With his tennis racket next to him, he made a peace symbol with his fingers. Explain the fun image, he commented, “Hehehe this was the only pose possible post a marathon session.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Bollywood celebs cheer for Carlos Alcaraz on his Wimbledon 2024 win

At the Wimbledon Men’s 2024 final match, Carlos Alcaraz came out victorious after beating Novak Djokovic at the center court in London. Soon after, several Bollywood celebs took to social media to congratulate the winner.

While Kiara dropped a picture of the two players hugging after the match, her husband Sid lauded Carlos for winning the game. He took to his Instagram stories and penned, “What a game! Congratulations, @carlitosalcarazz, on winning the Gentlemen’s Singles finale for the second year in a row at @wimbledon, defeating the legendary @djokernole!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan penned, “Oh you GOAT” while her sister, Karisma Kapoor also shared the post, expressing, “Always have my [heart emoji] @djokernole [star-emoji] @carlitosalcarazz.” Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan also shared a post while Parineeti Chopra dropped images with her husband, Raghav Chadha, live from the match.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and more cheer for ‘GOAT’ Carlos Alcaraz on his Wimbledon 2024 win