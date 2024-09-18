Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to Farhan Akhtar’s latest BTS from the set of 120 Bahadur in Ladakh is all of us right now

Farhan Akhtar is in Ladakh shooting for his upcoming film 120 Bahadur. He has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set, and his latest post is so breathtaking that Priyanka Chopra couldn’t help but comment with a ‘wow’.

Taking to Instagram today (September 18), Farhan Akhtar shared a stunning scenic photo from the 120 Bahadur set in Ladakh. The picture beautifully captures towering mountains reaching towards the clear blue sky with a perfect moon. It’s truly a breathtaking view and is absolutely unmissable.

As soon as Farhan Akhtar posted the photo, Priyanka Chopra couldn’t help but comment “wow” on his post. Fans were equally impressed and took to the comment section to praise the beauty. A user wrote, “Kitna mast view hai.” While another commented, “What an experience it must have been! Wow!!” Another chimed in, “Truly stunning... wish you had zoomed in a bit more.” A user also wrote, “It's like painting.” While one called it “surreal shot.” One user even requested an update on Don 3.

Recently, as per ETimes, Farhan Akhtar has undergone a significant transformation for his role, aiming for a leaner physique similar to that of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh during his military service. To keep his new look under wraps, Farhan has been minimizing his public appearances. His official film announcement did not disclose his appearance. The source further told the news portal that he has even adopted a crew cut to enhance the authenticity of his military portrayal.

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes photo from 120 Bahadur shoot in Ladakh, showcasing his crew setting up props against the region's dramatic rocky backdrop. This preview of the production process has generated excitement for Farhan's upcoming acting project. The caption read "Crew at work," accompanied by the hashtags #bts, #120Bahadur, #EkSauBeesBahadur, and #Ladakh.

Farhan Akhtar, known for his diverse talents as an actor, director, writer, and producer, is making his return to the big screen after a three-year break. He will star as Major Shaitan Singh in the upcoming film 120 Bahadur.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Farhan Akhtar is also working on Don 3. He is directing the film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

