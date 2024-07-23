Fawad Khan says he 'really liked' Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man; heaps praise on actor

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan enjoys a huge fan following in India. Even though he has featured only in 3 Bollywood films, people love him for his Pakistani shows like Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar. These days, Fawad is making headlines for his latest show titled Barzakh.

Barzakh brings Fawad together with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed; hence, the show has garnered great hype here. Meanwhile, the actor has praised Bollywood's one of the most talented actors, Manoj Bajpayee, for his performance in The Family Man.

Fawad Khan sings praises of Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Fawad Khan revealed that he had recently watched the Hindi OTT show The Family Man and "really liked" it. He also added that he admired how the show was shot and developed.

While praising Manoj Bajpayee's performance in the show, he said he is an amazing performer.

Fawad Khan on keeping in touch with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, and others

During his short stint in Bollywood, Fawad worked with big celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Sonam Kapoor, among others. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, when asked if he has been in contact with them, the actor said he has been in touch "on and off."

"Hamari baat ho jaati hai kabhi chat pe (We sometimes talk on chat) and on the phone, so I've been in touch. I have enjoyed a very good relationship with the Kapoor family, and there is still a lot of love and respect even with Karan and Shakun, so dostiyaan (friendships) hai," he said.

About The Family Man

Directed by Raj & DK, The Family Man is an OTT series that revolves around a character named Srikant Tiwari who is trying to strike a balance between his family responsibilities and his duty as a spy. The first season of the show was released on Amazon Prime Video in September 2019, and it became a huge success. It was followed by another season in June 2021.

The third season of the series is currently in the works, and the fans are desperately waiting for it. Apart from Manoj, The Family Man also features Sharib Hashmi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Dalip Tahil, among others.

Manoj Bajpayee's work front

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Bhaiyya Ji, which was the 100th film of his career. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, it was released in cinemas on May 24, 2024. The film is all set to have its OTT premiere on Zee5 on July 26.

He will be next seen in The Family Man season 3, The Fable and Despatch.

