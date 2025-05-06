From one queen to another: Alia Bhatt crowns Kiara Advani ‘gorgeous mama’ on her MET Gala 2025 debut

Kiara Advani surely has grabbed all the eyeballs after she made her debut at the MET Gala 2025 carpet. It was the first time that we got to see the actress flaunting her baby bump, and pregnancy had never looked so surreal before. The mom-to-be dropped some breathtaking pictures of her look from the gala, and we bet you cannot take your eyes off them. Well, there is someone else who is feeling just like us, and it is none other than Alia Bhatt, who dropped a comment calling her ‘gorgeous mama’.

Kiara Advani undoubtedly left everyone speechless with her MET Gala 2025 debut look. Not only fans but her contemporary, Alia Bhatt, was also left impressed by how stunning she looked. The moment Shershaah actress dropped pictures of her look, Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to the comments section and wrote, “gorgeous mama” with several white heart emojis. We love the camaraderie between these two, and this has definitely quashed the thought that no two actresses can be friends.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s reaction:

Right before Kiara walked the MET Gala 2025 carpet, a BTS video was released showcasing her journey from the outfit brief she gave to Gaurav Gupta to finalising her outfit. Talking about the brief she gave her designer, the actress revealed that she wanted her unborn baby to be a part of this special night.

While talking about that, she also had a special message for her unborn child. With a smile on her face and a spark in her eyes, Kiara Advani held her bump and said, “Hey buddy, you were on the steps of the MET.”

Meanwhile, apart from Kiara, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh also made their MET Gala 2025 debut this year. Priyanka Chopra also walked the red carpet for the fifth time, and she was accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone missed the event this year.

