Shah Rukh Khan reveals his ‘little kids’ Aryan, Suhana and AbRam’s reaction to his MET Gala 2025 debut, and it’s all of us
Shah Rukh Khan says his kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam were very excited for his MET Gala 2025 debut. Their reaction truly mirrors ours!
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently grabbed all the headlines as he made his much-awaited grand debut at the MET Gala 2025. His look went viral within minutes and fans took to social media to react. Now, the superstar has shared a sweet behind-the-scenes moment, revealing that his children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan were very excited about his appearance. Their reaction is totally relatable!