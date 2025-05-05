POLL: Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani or Diljit Dosanjh; who will rule the red carpet at their MET Gala 2025 debut? VOTE
The Met Gala 2025 is just around the corner. Anticipation is running high for the much-awaited debuts of King Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Vote for your favorite now!
The Met Gala 2025 is here, and this year’s theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', promises a celebration of individuality, heritage, and high fashion. While global icons prepare to dazzle on the red carpet, all eyes are on three stars making their grand debut: Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Known for their distinctive style and star power, their presence marks a major moment for Indian representation on the global stage. But the big question is, who will steal the spotlight? Cast your vote now and support your favorite!
1. Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his highly anticipated Met Gala debut in 2025, sending fans into a frenzy. Reportedly, the Bollywood icon will wear a custom ensemble by celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi.
2. Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani is poised to make her Met Gala debut, and fashion enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating her appearance. While details about her ensemble remain under wraps, her past collaborations with designer Gaurav Gupta suggest a potential partnership for the event.
3. Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh is also set to make his red carpet debut, and fashion enthusiasts are abuzz with anticipation. Reports suggest that the versatile artist will don a custom ensemble by renowned Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung, known for his avant-garde creations that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.
The Met Gala 2025 is set for May 5 at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. This exhibition delves into the evolution of Black dandyism, highlighting how fashion has shaped Black identities across the Atlantic diaspora. With a dress code titled Tailored for You, attendees are encouraged to showcase personalized interpretations of classic menswear, celebrating craftsmanship and individuality.
This year's co-chairs include Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James serving as honorary co-chair.
