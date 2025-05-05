POLL: Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani or Diljit Dosanjh; who will rule the red carpet at their MET Gala 2025 debut? VOTE

Explore All Korean Categories

Nine Puzzles previews Kim Da Mi's life after uncle's murder and Son Suk Ku's obsession with unsolved case; watch

DAY6's Jakarta concert gets labeled 'disaster,' and fans blame 'shameless' organizers; find out what happened as JYP Ent apologizes

K-dramas and K-content on OTT this week, May 5 to 11: Park Ji Hu's Spring of Youth, Chuu's The Devil’s Plan: Death Room and more

BLACKPINK’s Lisa bonds with Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Gordon Ramsay, and more at F1 Miami Grand Prix; PICS

Lee Chung Ah, Siwon's Heart Pairing: What is viral Korean dating show about? Know when and where you can watch it

Go Yoon Jung's Resident Playbook Ep 9-10 Release: Date, time, where to watch on OTT and what you can expect

Squid Game 3: Everything we know about Lee Jung Jae starrer ahead of trailer release on May 6, including cast and premiere date

Baeksang Arts Awards 2025: Park Bo Gum, Byeon Woo Seok, Ju Ji Hoon, Han Suk Kyu, and more compete for Best Actor; who’s your favorite?

Met Gala 2025: Fans ask 'where is Jisoo' as BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa and Rosé get spotted in USA ahead of event