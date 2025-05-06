Daddy-to-be Sidharth Malhotra cheers on pregnant wife Kiara Advani and their little ‘braveheart’ as they make MET Gala 2025 debut
Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to cheer for his pregnant wife, Kiara Advani, as she made her MET Gala debut. Check it out here!
Sidharth Malhotra had the sweetest reaction as his wife, mom-to-be Kiara Advani, made her stunning debut at the MET Gala 2025. Kiara wowed on the global stage with her radiant presence, and the moment was made even more special as she carried their soon-to-arrive bundle of joy. Sidharth took to Instagram Stories to cheer her on, resharing her MET Gala post with a heartwarming caption: “Both bravehearts,” referring to his gorgeous wife and their baby on the way. His proud shout-out melted hearts and perfectly captured the emotion behind this unforgettable family moment.
See Sid's reaction here:
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala 2025 debut look is Alia Bhatt approved, and we couldn’t agree more