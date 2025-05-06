Pregnant Kiara Advani has special message for her unborn child, who is making MET Gala 2025 debut just like her: WATCH

It is a special night for Kiara Advani as there are a lot of firsts for her. It’s not only her first time at the MET Gala but also her first time flaunting her baby bump in public. Well, a BTS video of her dress selection journey for her debut was released and what caught our attention was the way she spoke about her unborn child. At the end of the video there is a moment where she has a special message for her baby. She says “hey buddy you were on the steps of the MET”.

Advertisement