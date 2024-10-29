Vanvaas Teaser: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma’s ‘Unforgettable family saga’ ft. Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma will give you chills

The teaser for Anil Sharma's newest film, Vanvaas, starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles, has been released. It promises an emotional exploration of family connections, honor, and sacrifice. Renowned for his powerful films such as Apne, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Gadar 2, Sharma teams up again with Zee Studios to tell a story focused on family ties and enduring themes of loyalty and duty.

The teaser, posted on social media, began with a note from the filmmakers: “Some stories bring us closer to family. This festive season, get ready for a journey through heartfelt emotions.”

Starring the legendary Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, Vanvaas presents both actors in roles that emphasize the intricacies of family dynamics and the burdens of sacrifices made for those we care about.

See the teaser here:

The Vanvaas teaser opens with a Shloka proclaiming that a father is akin to God. It depicts Nana Patekar’s character stranded during a religious journey, seemingly reaching out to his son, but receiving no help.

We catch a glimpse of Sharma praying at a temple, followed by the shocking scene of Patekar's character’s funeral. The teaser concludes with Nana Patekar questioning his son whether he should have left him in a dustbin at birth.

The movie’s tagline suggests that sometimes family members are the ones who lead to a Vanvaas (exile), alluding to Lord Ram's 14-year exile in the Ramayana as a promise to his stepmother, Kaikeyi.

Vanvaas appears to explore the poignant theme of children neglecting their parents in their old age.

Before the teaser begins, we catch glimpses of Anil Sharma’s earlier films such as Gadar, Gadar 2, and Apne, suggesting that Vanvaas will deliver a similar emotional and family-centered experience as those movies.

With a script that is written, directed, and produced by Sharma himself, Vanvaas showcases his hallmark style of gripping, family-focused storytelling.

The film seeks to connect with viewers of all ages, delivering both compelling performances and a narrative filled with emotional richness. Distributed by Zee Studios, the movie is slated for a global release on December 20, 2024.

